Oath Keepers spent thousands of dollars to build arsenal before January 6, prosecutors allege

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, speaks during a rally outside the White House in June 2017. According to prosecutors in Washington, DC, Oath Keepers members spent thousands of dollars in January 2021 on firearms, bullets, and other equipment.

 Susan Walsh/AP

Oath Keepers members spent tens of thousands of dollars in January 2021 on firearms, bullets and other equipment, according to prosecutors in Washington, DC, trying to prove members of the far-right extremist group were building an arsenal as it prepared to try to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

In all, prosecutors said Monday in federal court that nearly $200,000 in withdrawals were made from bank accounts connected to the Oath Keepers that month used for a wide variety of purchases, including guns. Prosecutors used evidence of the withdrawals, coupled with shopping receipts and text messages, to show how some members allegedly stockpiled the weapons.

