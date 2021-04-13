Oath Keepers likely stashed weapons at a Comfort Inn prior to Capitol riot, prosecutors say

Members of the Oath Keepers paramilitary group likely stored weapons at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia, as part of their plan to have an armed rapid-response force during the January 6 insurrection, federal prosecutors said.

The new details flesh out previous accusations from prosecutors that members of the Oath Keepers assembled a "quick reaction force," or QRF, in Virginia that could deploy into the nation's capital if needed. For the first time, prosecutors have revealed photos of an alleged Oath Keeper carrying what looks like a weapon inside the hotel where the QRF was stored -- the Comfort Inn in Arlington, Virginia.

Prosecutors said Kenneth Harrelson, who has been charged in the Oath Keepers conspiracy, "likely contributed" weapons to the QRF and brought "what appears to be at least one rifle case" into the hotel. Harrelson is one of 12 defendants in the case, the most prominent case tied to the insurrection.

Harrelson texted a group chat on January 5, asking for the location of the "QRF hotel," according to court filings. Kelly Meggs, another alleged co-conspirator, said they should talk over private messages instead of the group chat. Hours later, Harrelson arrived at the Comfort Inn, prosecutors said.

Harrelson and the other Oath Keepers who have appeared before judges in Washington, DC, have pleaded not guilty.

