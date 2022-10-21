An attorney for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes argued Friday that despite his client's "rhetoric and bombast," he never instructed his followers to enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and never activated the so-called quick reaction force the far-right group had amassed in the Washington, DC, area.

In one of the most powerful cross-examinations from an Oath Keepers lawyer in the weeks' long trial, attorney James Lee Bright prompted former FBI agent Whitney Drew to say that Rhodes never specifically directed the Oath Keepers to enter the Capitol building on January 6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.