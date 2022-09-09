Kellye SoRelle, a self-described general counsel for the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, pleaded not guilty Friday to several charges relating to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

SoRelle faces four charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.