The Justice Department's response to the January 6 US Capitol assault meets one of its biggest tests yet with prosecutors presenting their case for why the alleged plotting of several far-right militia members ahead of the attack amounted to a seditious conspiracy.

The charge has rarely been brought in the century and a half that the statute and its forerunners have been on the books. By using it against members of the Oath Keepers the Justice Department is expressing that it sees the the breach of the Capitol as a grave threat to the operation of the US government, legal experts told CNN.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand contributed to this story.

