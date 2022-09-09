A little more than a month before a Saudi-backed women's golf series is scheduled to hold a New York City tournament at a course run by former President Donald Trump's company, top City Council officials are pushing Mayor Eric Adams' administration to void the city's contract with the Trump Organization and scrap the event.

In a letter this week to Adams and Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Council Member Shekar Krishnan, who chairs the council's Committee on Parks and Recreation, urged the mayor's administration to "terminate the license" allowing Trump's company to run the Bronx golf course, a move that they say "would also cancel the tournament."

