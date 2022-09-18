NYC mayor says migrant issue is a 'humanitarian crisis' requiring 'all-hands-on-deck' coordination from the US

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the current migrant situation is a "humanitarian crisis created by human hands" that requires "an all-hands-on-deck moment" of coordination by the US.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the current migrant situation is a "humanitarian crisis created by human hands" that requires "an all-hands-on-deck moment" of coordination by the US.

"We should be clear that this is, as I've stated, a humanitarian crisis created by human hands. And it is an all-hands-on-deck moment. When we're all supposed to come together and coordinate. Coordination during a crisis is something that we must do together. That's the federal government, that is also the governor of the state of Texas, as well as the governor of the state of Florida," Adams, a Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

