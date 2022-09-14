A Republican elections official in an upstate New York county is accused of illegally using personal identifying information of voters to apply for absentee ballots that are alleged to have been used in 2021 elections, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Jason Schofield, the Republican Board of Elections commissioner of Rensselaer County, was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with unlawfully using the names and dates of birth of voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots for 2021 elections in his county, prosecutors said in a news release.

CNN's Liam Reilly contributed to this report.

