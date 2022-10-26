The White House bristled Wednesday at a top Saudi official's assertion the kingdom was the more "mature" partner in a relationship roiled by an ongoing spat over oil production that has seen top US officials begin exploring options to recalibrate ties to the Gulf monarchy.

"It's not like some high school romance here," said John Kirby, the communications coordinator at the National Security Council, when asked about a comment that Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made this week at an investment conference in Riyadh.

