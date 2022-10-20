North Carolina voters can head to the polls on Thursday morning when early, in-person voting officially kicks off in the Tar Heel State.

According to the State Board of Elections, 359 early voting sites will open across the state Thursday through 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5. That's a 17% jump from the 307 site available during the 2018 midterm elections.

CNN's Simone Pathe, Fredreka Schouten, Dianne Gallagher and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.

