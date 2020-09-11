Nora Dannehy, a top prosecutor working for US Attorney John Durham, who is conducting the probe of the Russia investigation for Attorney General William Barr, has resigned, according to a spokesman for the US Attorney's office in Connecticut.

No reason was immediately given for her departure.

Dannehy had only rejoined the office in March 2019. She had previously worked for nearly two decades for the office before leaving to become Deputy Attorney General for the State of Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant first reported Dannehy's departure.

This story is breaking and will be updated.