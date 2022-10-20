President Joe Biden on Thursday seized on recent comments from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling into question future Ukraine aid, framing the position as undermining the US role -- and leadership -- in an increasingly volatile world.

"They said that if they win, they're not likely to fund -- to help -- continue to fund Ukraine, the Ukrainian war against the Russians," Biden said at a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, according to the press pool. "These guys don't get it. It's a lot bigger than Ukraine -- it's Eastern Europe. It's NATO. It's real, serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy."

CNN's Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.

