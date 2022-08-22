California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed legislation that aimed to minimize overdose deaths by creating safe drug injection sites in some cities, citing concern over "unintended consequences."

Senate Bill 57 proposed a tri-city pilot program in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland that would legalize drug use in specific supervised hygienic spaces where drug users could consume drugs using sterile supplies, according to the bill text.

CNN's Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.