Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group.

Investigators obtained the new messages from Rhodes' phone, many of which are from one of seven main Signal chats that the Oath Keepers used to coordinate around January 6, 2021. Prosecutors said that additional messages came from the electronic devices of other members of the Oath Keepers and from their phone providers -- noting that T-Mobile preserved messages of some users.

