New York will honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a statue in Brooklyn, her birthplace, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday afternoon.

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court, died Friday at 87.

"Her legacy will live on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come," Cuomo said in a press statement.

The governor will appoint a commission to select an artist and oversee the choosing of a location.