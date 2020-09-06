Peter Strzok, the fired former FBI agent who played a senior role in the early Russia-Trump campaign investigation, called President Donald Trump a national security threat in his new book, the New York Times reports.

In the memoir, according to the Times, the investigations that Strzok oversaw showed the President's "willingness to accept political assistance from an opponent like Russia — and, it follows, his willingness to subvert everything America stands for."

"That's not patriotic," Mr. Strzok writes in the book. "It's the opposite."

Strzok claimed that his termination in August 2018 came because of political pressure on the FBI from Trump after he criticized the President and made political comments in text messages in 2016.

In summer 2017, former special counsel Robert Mueller removed Strzok from his team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election after an internal investigation first revealed texts with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom Strzok had an extramarital affair, that could be read as exhibiting political bias.

Lawmakers received several tranches of recovered messages between Strzok and Page in 2018, including several messages referring to Trump.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Caroline Kelly contributed to this report.