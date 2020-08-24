New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced plans to improve the state's mail-in voting option, days after the state became the latest to expand access to the option amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo said at a press conference that he will be issuing five executive orders to make the mail-in voting process "even better."

The first extends the "temporary illness" option to elections not administered by the Board of Elections this November so that recent legislation allowing voters who are concerned about the risk of contracting or spreading an illness, such as coronavirus, to request an absentee ballot "will apply across the board," Cuomo said.

The second order mandates county boards to send a mailing to all would-be voters notifying them of the relevant deadlines and methods to request an absentee ballot. Per state law, voters have to request an absentee ballot.

The third action directs the BOE to issue a new envelope to eliminate confusion about where to sign for a ballot to be counted, according to the office. The other two actions would make the ballot counting process more efficient, including by making sure "the staff (is) in place to count the ballots as soon as possible," Cuomo said.

"We want to make sure every vote is counted, every voice is heard, and that it's fair and right and accurate," the governor said, describing the upcoming election as "one of the most critical in modern history."

The planned improvements come as some voters look to avoid going to polling centers this fall where they could potentially contract the coronavirus. Last week, Cuomo announced that he'd signed the legislation allowing voters concerned about illnesses, including coronavirus, to request an absentee ballot for the November general election.

In addition to that change, the state will also now count absentee ballots that do not have a postmark as long as they are received by the Board of Elections the day after the election, November 4. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than November 10 will be counted as well.

Voters can submit their absentee ballot applications to the state's Board of Elections starting "immediately," Cuomo said on Thursday.

Last week's change made New York the latest state to take action to expand access to the ballot box for November. Thirty-five states -- now including New York -- will allow all voters to request a mail ballot, according to CNN's tally. Nine states, in addition to Washington, DC, will be conducting a primarily vote-by-mail election in November.

CNN's Liz Stark contributed to this report.