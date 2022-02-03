New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the state's new congressional map into law Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, enacting a map that will likely net Democrats several seats in the US House of Representatives in this fall's midterm elections.
The Empire State's current delegation includes 19 Democrats and eight Republicans. Because of reapportionment, the state is dropping to 26 seats. Under the new map, as many as 22 of them could favor Democrats.
The legislature took over the redistricting process after the state's bipartisan commission failed to agree on maps.
New York is the 30th state to complete congressional redistricting. Fourteen states still need to compete the process, including Alabama and Ohio, where maps were overturned by courts. Six states will have only one congressional district.
The-CNN-Wire
