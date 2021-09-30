A group of public school teachers in New York asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block the New York City vaccine mandate.
In court papers, lawyers for the teachers say that New York City, as well as the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, have placed an "unconstitutional burden" on public school teachers.
The lawyers argue that instead of allowing teachers the opportunity to opt out of the vaccine mandate through weekly testing, the city's mandate "forces unvaccinated public-school employees to go on unpaid leave for nearly a year."
They say the mandate "threatens the education of thousands of children in the largest public-school system in the country and violates the substantive due process and equal protection rights afforded to all public-school employees."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.