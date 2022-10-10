The state of New York on Monday asked an appeals court to allow a restrictive gun law to remain in effect as it appeals a decision by a federal judge that temporarily blocked parts of the measure.

"Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward. This common-sense gun control legislation is critical in our state's effort to reduce gun violence," New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said in a statement.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

