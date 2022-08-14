A new US intelligence assessment prepared after the US killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike earlier this month found that the terrorist group "has not reconstituted its presence in Afghanistan" since all US troops left the country last August.

A summary of the intelligence assessment obtained by CNN said that the consensus view of the intelligence community is that while fewer than a dozen al Qaeda "core members" remain in Afghanistan -- and were likely there before Kabul fell to the Taliban last year -- Zawahiri was the only key figure who had tried to reestablish himself in the country after US forces departed.

