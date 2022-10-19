Former President Donald Trump is wading deeper into the midterms as several key Senate battlegrounds tighten, with his new super PAC pouring nearly $4 million into several races on Wednesday.

The latest spending spree by MAGA Inc. comes on the heels of contentious debates between Senate candidates in Ohio, Arizona and Georgia that saw Trump-endorsed candidates battle with their Democratic opponents over topics ranging from abortion and guns to the economy and election integrity.

