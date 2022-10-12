Sen. Raphael Warnock continues to hold an advantage over Herschel Walker in Georgia's US Senate race, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University, with the margin between the two candidates little changed compared with polling conducted before allegations emerged that Walker paid for a woman's abortion and encouraged her to have another one.

The survey, which was conducted after the allegations about Walker emerged last week, finds Warnock with 52% support among likely voters to 45% for Walker, about the same as in a mid-September poll. Walker's favorability rating has shifted narrowly more negative, from 51% saying they held an unfavorable view of him in September to 55% now. Warnock's favorability rating is unchanged.

