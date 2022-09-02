New Mexico plans to build a new abortion clinic near the Texas border, anticipating that more abortion seekers from surrounding states where the procedure is banned will travel there for care.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, signed an executive order on Wednesday directing that $10 million from her executive capital allocation for the 2023 legislative session be purposed for a new clinic in Doña Ana County, which borders Texas' westernmost point.

