New Hampshire Republicans are set to choose their candidate to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan on Tuesday in a primary that will lock in the final key matchup in November's battle for control of the Senate.

GOP voters in the Granite State are choosing among a field of candidates led by Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, and state Senate president Chuck Morse. Former President Donald Trump has not publicly backed a candidate in the race, but Bolduc has embraced Trump's election denialism. GOP Gov. Chris Sununu and national Republicans have rushed to defeat Bolduc, whom they view as a weaker general election candidate, and are backing Morse against Hassan.

