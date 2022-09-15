New Hampshire GOP Senate nominee abruptly backs off false 2020 election claims

New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, seen here chatting with supporters in Hampton on September 13, has backed off of false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

 Reba Saldanha/AP

New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc won the Republican nomination on Tuesday after months campaigning on false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. A little more than a day later, he attempted an about-face.

Asked Thursday on Fox News about the 2020 race, Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who faces Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in November, said he's "done a lot of research on this" and, after speaking with New Hampshire voters, was changing his position.

