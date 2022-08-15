The Justice Department unsealed charges on Monday against a Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to kill FBI agents after investigators searched Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.

Investigators said that Adam Bies of Mercer, Pennsylvania, has been threatening federal agents on the social media site Gab for months. Agents weren't alerted to Bies' posts until after the search at Mar-a-Lago.

