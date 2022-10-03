Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.

Trump also claimed in his interviews with Haberman that he was not watching television while the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol unfolded, which has been contradicted by testimony of White House aides to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

