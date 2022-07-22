New Biden administration rules give pipeline operators more flexibility to combat cyber threats

In an aerial view, fuel holding tanks are seen at Colonial Pipeline's Dorsey Junction Station in May 2021 in Woodbine, Maryland. The Biden administration updated cybersecurity requirements for big US pipeline operators on July 21.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE

The Biden administration on Thursday issued updated cybersecurity requirements for big US pipeline operators that give them more flexibility over what cyber defensive measures they can take following a major ransomware attack last year.

The Transportation Security Administration directive -- a revision to requirements enacted in the wake of the cyberattack on a major US pipeline operator which were criticized as onerous and impractical by the oil and gas industry -- focuses on achieving key cybersecurity outcomes rather than dictating to pipelines how to achieve them.

