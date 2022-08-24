The representation of first- and second-generation immigrants serving in US state legislatures has grown slightly from two years ago, with women from Latina and Black backgrounds seeing higher levels of representation than their male counterparts. That's according to a new report from New American Leaders, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to helping people with immigrant backgrounds run for office.

Whereas 71% of White state legislators are male, the gender breakdown skews in the opposite direction for Black and Latino immigrant legislators. About 58% of these Black immigrant state legislators and 54% of Latino immigrant state legislators were women in the 2022 legislative session, according to the report. That's up from about 56% and 44%, respectively, in 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.