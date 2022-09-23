The Republican candidate aiming to run Nevada's elections has called to end mail voting by falsely claiming the voting method is rife with fraud. But public voting records reviewed by CNN's KFile show he voted by mail multiple times, including while living in one state and voting in another.

Jim Marchant, the GOP nominee for secretary of state, voted absentee by mail in Florida in three separate elections -- 2006, 2008 and 2010 — while he was living in Nevada. He moved to the Silver State in 2005, according to his secretary of state campaign biography, and did not vote there until 2012, according to public records.

