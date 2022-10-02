Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo both sought to distance themselves from the leaders of their respective parties in a Sunday debate, as they tried to appeal to the state's swath of independent voters, many of whom are frustrated by inflation under President Joe Biden, but also tired of hearing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election.

Trump is headed to rural Nevada next Saturday for a rally with Lombardo, who is the sheriff of Clark County, and GOP Senate nominee Adam Laxalt. The two high-profile races in the Silver State, which Biden narrowly carried in 2020, are considered Toss-ups by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

