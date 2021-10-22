Neera Tanden was named White House staff secretary on a morning staff call on Friday, a person familiar with the matter and a senior White House official said, after her nomination to be President Joe Biden's budget chief was pulled earlier this year when key senators balked at some of her past tweets.
Since her nomination was pulled, Tanden has worked in the White House on communications efforts surrounding Biden's economic agenda.
The White House staff secretary is a behind-the-scenes but critical role in the West Wing, responsible for managing paper flow to the President from other areas of the administration and federal government. The person filling the job has been viewed as one of the most powerful in the building.
The Washington Post first reported the move.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
