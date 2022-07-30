Indiana's Republican-controlled Senate passed a bill Saturday which would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions, despite opposition from abortion rights and anti-abortion advocates.

State lawmakers, reconvened in a special legislative session to consider abortion restrictions, passed Senate Bill 1 in a 26-20 vote following nearly four hours of passionate debate. It now moves to the Republican-controlled state House for consideration; if it becomes law, it would go into effect September 1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.