An Indiana bill that would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions is headed for debate in the state's full House of Representatives this week after clearing a key committee in the chamber Tuesday evening.

The GOP-authored legislation passed the Indiana House Committee of Courts and Criminal Code with an 8-5 vote following hours of testimony from the public. The committee vote nearly fell on party lines, with Republican Rep. Cindy Ziemke siding with four Democrats to oppose the measure.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

