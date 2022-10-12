Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, 24, died of bacterial pneumonia in the hours after completing what is known as "Hell Week" during the special operations force's demanding basic training program in February, a Navy line of duty investigation released Wednesday found.

Navy investigators concluded Mullen died in the "line of duty, not due to his own misconduct," a press release from Naval Special Warfare Command Public Affairs said.

