The Navy ordered an investigation into the grueling SEALs selection course, according to three Navy officials, after the death of a sailor earlier this year drew increased scrutiny of the policies, staff preparation, and safety measures in place around one of the military's most elite units.

The new investigation was initiated by a letter from outgoing Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. William Lescher, one of the officials said. The letter directed Naval Education and Training Command to examine Naval Special Warfare oversight of the most difficult and punishing elements of the SEALs selection course, another of the officials said, including a look at the use of performance enhancing drugs within basic training school to complete the course.

