House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that she plans to run for reelection, aiming to extend her more than 30-year run in Congress.
"I am running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support," Pelosi, a Democrat from California, said in a video message posted on her political Twitter account. "I would be greatly honored by it and grateful for it."
Pelosi notably did not announce that she will run for speaker in her video announcement. She had promised in 2018 that this term would be her last in the position, but she has not confirmed if that is still her plan.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
