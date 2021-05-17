Nancy Pelosi extends House proxy voting through July 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi extended the period in the House that allows for members to vote via proxy to July 3, the speaker announced in a letter Monday.

The current proxy voting period had been set to expire Wednesday.

The updated guidance comes as the House grapples with how to reopen amid loosening restrictions in Washington and around the country.

The attending physician for the House of Representatives, Brian P. Monahan, has eased mask wearing in the Capitol somewhat but instructed that masks must still be worn in the Hall of the House and in committee meetings until all members are vaccinated.

According to a recent CNN survey, 100% of congressional Democrats and 92% of Senate Republicans had been vaccinated, while only 44.8% of House Republicans were.