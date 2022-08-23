Nadler wins Democratic primary for New York's redrawn 12th District in clash between incumbents, CNN projects

Rep. Jerry Nadler, seen here on August 23, will win the Democratic nomination in New York's 12th Congressional District, CNN projects

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Jerry Nadler will win the Democratic nomination in New York's 12th Congressional District, CNN projects, unseating Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a clash of longtime Upper Manhattan incumbents.

Nadler and Maloney were drawn into the same district by an independent mapmaker after state Democrats' proposed lines were thrown out in court. For decades, the pair enjoyed parallel dominion over the East and West sides, but the new map -- and their mutual refusal to consider another district -- prompted what became one of the nastiest primary races of the year.

