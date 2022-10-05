As she vies to become Arizona's next governor, Kari Lake has told supporters they can call her "Trump in a dress any day." She has courted female voters by describing herself as a "Mama Bear" compelled to run by her anger about Covid-19 restrictions. And she warns drug cartels she would be a worthy adversary because they don't "want to mess with a middle-aged mama who's pissed off."

Her opponent, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, has cast herself as a champion for women as she has made democracy and abortion rights her central focus in their race. She's argued that her background as a social worker has given her a first-hand perspective on how "restricting women's autonomy" and curtailing women's access to reproductive health care -- as both this summer's Supreme Court decision and Arizona's near-total ban on abortion have done -- "hurts women's physical and mental well-being."

