More than half of the Republican nominees for the 35 US Senate seats being contested in the 2022 midterms have challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election -- rejecting, raising doubts about or taking steps to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

A CNN analysis found that at least 19 of this year's Republican nominees have contested or refused to affirm the 2020 results. The list includes five incumbent senators and 11 other candidates who have at least a reasonable chance of winning in November.

