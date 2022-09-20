Montana will comply with a court order requiring it to enforce a process that makes it easier for residents to change the sex designations on their birth certificates, the state's health department said Monday, abandoning a recent effort to impose stricter rules in the record-changing process.

"The Department has received the court's order clarifying the preliminary injunction and despite disagreeing with it, intends to comply with its terms," said Jon Ebelt, a spokesman for Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services, in a statement.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.