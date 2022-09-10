Health officials in Montana adopted a proposed rule change Friday pertaining to changing the identification of sex on state-issued birth certificates, which now excludes changes following gender confirmation surgeries.

The rule change by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which went into effect Saturday, now makes it virtually impossible for transgender persons to change the sex listed on their birth certificates by now only allowing changes under very limited circumstances.

CNN's Devan Cole and Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

