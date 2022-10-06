Republican secretary of state candidates who have denied the 2020 election results have raised more than $12 million in this election cycle -- some with financial assistance from deep-pocketed GOP donors, according to a new analysis from a nonprofit watchdog group shared first with CNN.

And in two races viewed as competitive by political handicappers -- in Indiana and the key presidential battleground of Arizona -- the election skeptics who are the Republican nominees for secretary of state have outraised their Democratic rivals, according to the analysis by the nonpartisan group Issue One.

