With Gov. Ron DeSantis riding a historic cash advantage and a tidal wave of enthusiasm for his political ascent, Monday's gubernatorial debate is shaping up to be Democrat Charlie Crist's last chance to engineer a comeback in Florida's gubernatorial race and perhaps slow the rise of a future GOP presidential contender.

The debate, delayed for two weeks by Hurricane Ian, is the only time the two will meet at a forum, raising the stakes for Crist in what might be an insurmountable challenge against the surging incumbent to win back the office he held as a Republican and already failed to win back once as a Democrat. DeSantis and Crist will take the stage in Fort Pierce on Monday night, just as polls close on the first day of early voting for most Florida counties.

