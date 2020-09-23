Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the state's first lady, Teresa Parson, have tested positive for Covid-19, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the First Lady was tested this morning after displaying minor symptoms. The Governor was then tested as well and received a positive result," a news release stated.

Parson's office said his staff has been tested and are awaiting results. Additionally, all official and campaign events have been canceled until further notice.

"At this time, the Governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the First Lady has mild symptoms," Parson's office said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.