The Republican nominee to be the top elections official in Minnesota said changing the rules around voting following the 2020 "big rig" was "our 9/11," invoking the terrorist attacks when discussing proposed changes to election laws in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's loss.

Kim Crockett is one of the latest candidates to win the GOP nomination for a secretary of state position who has cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, which she has previously described as "lawless" and "rigged."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.