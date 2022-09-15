The Justice Department is seeking information about at least seven people in connection with a breach of a Colorado county's voting system as part of effort to subvert the 2020 election results, according to subpoena documents obtained by CNN that reveal new details about the breadth of the investigation.

The subpoena issued to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell earlier this week lists the names of people considered "subjects" in the investigation -- including people involved in efforts to seize voting machine data in several states as former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to overturn his electoral loss. Lindell has not been charged with any crimes or wrongdoing.

CNN's Jeremy Harlan, Paul Murphy and Curt Devine contributed to this report.

