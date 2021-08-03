Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will win the Republican special primary in Ohio's 15th Congressional District, CNN projects.
Carey's victory on Tuesday comes a week after Trump's preferred candidate lost a Texas special election to another Republican.
Carey will be the favorite in the November 2 special general election against state Rep. Allison Russo, who CNN projects will win the Democratic nomination.
The winner will replace Republican Steve Stivers, who resigned from the seat earlier this year.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
